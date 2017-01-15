Sweet 'Prairie Home' in Chicago deliv...

Sweet 'Prairie Home' in Chicago delivers musical smorgasbord

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Chris Thile, host of "A Prairie Home Companion," during a live performance, at Symphony Center on Jan. 14, 2017. Never, I'm betting, has so great a variety of music been performed so well in one evening from Chicago's Symphony Center stage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan 1 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec 27 Mr HuHU 2
News World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... Dec '16 Lisa J 1
News Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city... Nov '16 former democrat 1
Joe Buck Oct '16 Joe Buck 2
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
chicago cubs @ cleveland indians Oct '16 kickboxer2 1
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gitmo
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,932 • Total comments across all topics: 277,949,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC