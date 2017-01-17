Stars set to shine at BBWAA Dinner in NYC

Babe Ruth and the Yankees won their first World Series title in 1923, and another baseball tradition was born a few months later. The New York Baseball Writers' Association of America Dinner, for years known on the event's official scorecard as the "Eating and Oratorial Contest," was held for the first time, and Ruth and other luminaries in the sport would attend over the decades to receive awards, share stories, feast on sumptuous cuisine, sign autographs and bide the winter chill in Manhattan ballrooms.

