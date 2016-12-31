Should White Sox Sign Marquee Free Ag...

Should White Sox Sign Marquee Free Agent This Offseason?

Read more: Southside Showdown

Even in a rebuild, the White Sox should sign a marquee free agent because it'll add depth and give insurance. While the Chicago White Sox have done well in their rebuild so far, a prospect isn't a sure thing.

