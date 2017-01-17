Routine essential to Cubs prospect Ca...

Routine essential to Cubs prospect Candelario

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Cubs

Jeimer Candelario 's promotion to the big leagues last July only lasted a few days, but it was enough to give the Cubs prospect a taste of what it's like, and show him what he needs to do. Candelario, 23, said he learned the importance of developing a routine and that helped him last season at Triple-A Iowa, where he batted .333 in 76 games with nine homers, 22 doubles and 54 RBIs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Cubs.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan 1 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec 27 Mr HuHU 2
News World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... Dec '16 Lisa J 1
News Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city... Nov '16 former democrat 1
Joe Buck Oct '16 Joe Buck 2
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
chicago cubs @ cleveland indians Oct '16 kickboxer2 1
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,269 • Total comments across all topics: 278,066,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC