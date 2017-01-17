Routine essential to Cubs prospect Candelario

Jeimer Candelario 's promotion to the big leagues last July only lasted a few days, but it was enough to give the Cubs prospect a taste of what it's like, and show him what he needs to do. Candelario, 23, said he learned the importance of developing a routine and that helped him last season at Triple-A Iowa, where he batted .333 in 76 games with nine homers, 22 doubles and 54 RBIs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Cubs.