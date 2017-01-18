Red Sox: Looking back at Adrian Gonzalez trade with San Diego Padres
Rumors that Casey Kelly may join fellow former Red Sox prospect Anthony Rizzo in Chicago brings back memories of when both were traded for Adrian Gonzalez. Remember Casey Kelly ? The right-hander selected with the 30th overall pick in the 2008 draft by the Boston Red Sox was once considered the best pitcher in their farm system, ranking as high as No.
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan 1
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec 27
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|chicago cubs @ cleveland indians
|Oct '16
|kickboxer2
|1
