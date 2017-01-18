Politics pushed aside as Cubs chairman awaits visit to White House

Chairman Tom Ricketts downplayed any suspicions regarding the timing of the Cubs ' invitation to the White House on Monday - four days before President-elect Donald Trump is to take office. "Once we got invited, it was a scheduling thing for a while," Ricketts said Wednesday, confirming President Barack Obama invited the team shortly after the Cubs won the World Series on Nov. 2. "We left it up in the air for a few weeks.

