Pedelty Box: Part One - The Case Against Win Probability
There was an eye-opening piece on ESPN.com recently written by Sam Miller. In it, he crunches the numbers of Game 7 of the 2016 World Series and goes through, key play after key play, examining the win probability of each team at certain moments in the Fall Classic's thrilling final game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Sun
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec 27
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|chicago cubs @ cleveland indians
|Oct '16
|kickboxer2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC