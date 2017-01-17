Obama Brings Home His Presidency With...

Obama Brings Home His Presidency With the Chicago Cubs

3 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

The Chicago Cubs came to claim what was theirs, a celebration of their World Series victory at the White House, given by a hometown president in the grand East Room, filled with humanity high and low. Even the press was a little sentimental about the scene, his closing public event.

Chicago, IL

