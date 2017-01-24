New York Yankees: Starlin Castro and a Sense of Deja Vu
Starlin Castro was essentially forced out of Chicago due to a wave of exciting young prospects that were ready to perform for the Cubs. He is on the verge of the same fate with the New York Yankees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan 1
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec 27
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|chicago cubs @ cleveland indians
|Oct '16
|kickboxer2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC