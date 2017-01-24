MLB: Joe Buck Responds to World Serie...

MLB: Joe Buck Responds to World Series Criticism, Telling Fans to "Grow Up"

Several months removed from the historic 2016 World Series, Joe Buck recently addressed the criticism he received while covering the championship. The enthusiasm he showed following the final out of the World Series infuriated many in St. Louis and to them Buck rightfully said, "Grow up."

Chicago, IL

