MLB hot stove winners and losers: Sorry, Mets :0

The Cubs and Indians gave us an all-time World Series last fall, and maybe they provided a couple of lessons for other aspiring champions, as well. The pair of historically plagued franchises fought to extra innings of Game 7 , and what qualities did they share? Two stand out in the context of attempting to assess this offseason's winners and losers: The Cubs tore down and rebuilt methodically upon Theo Epstein's arrival in the fall of 2011, suffering for three years and then ramping up to the point where they committed $184 million over eight years to Jason Heyward after the 2015 season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.