MLB hot stove winners and losers: Sorry, Mets :0
The Cubs and Indians gave us an all-time World Series last fall, and maybe they provided a couple of lessons for other aspiring champions, as well. The pair of historically plagued franchises fought to extra innings of Game 7 , and what qualities did they share? Two stand out in the context of attempting to assess this offseason's winners and losers: The Cubs tore down and rebuilt methodically upon Theo Epstein's arrival in the fall of 2011, suffering for three years and then ramping up to the point where they committed $184 million over eight years to Jason Heyward after the 2015 season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan 1
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|chicago cubs @ cleveland indians
|Oct '16
|kickboxer2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC