MLB Alternate Realities: What if the Red Sox Didn't Trade Nomar Garciaparra in 2004?

No one expected the Red Sox trade of Nomar Garciaparra to catapult them into the postseason, let alone help them break the curse. What if they never made that bold move? Fans of the Boston Red Sox will forever remember the 2004 season for breaking the "Curse of the Bambino" and winning the World Series for the first time in 86 years.

