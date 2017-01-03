Longtime Cubs scout Zielinski dies at 64
Stan Zielinski, a scout for 38 years who helped the Cubs draft and sign Kyle Schwarber and Jeff Samardzija , among others, died in his sleep overnight at his home in Winfield, Ill. He was 64. Zielinski started worked for the Cubs in 2001, and he was named the team's scout of the year in January 2016.
