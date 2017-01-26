Kris Bryant voted to Card No. 1 for 2...

Kris Bryant voted to Card No. 1 for 2017 Topps Baseball

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is the next player voted to be on Card No. 1 for 2017 Topps Baseball, the company announced Thursday.Bryant, who is from Las Vegas, will have his card appear in the 2017 Topps Baseball Series 1. The series goes on sale Feb. 1. .@KrisBryant_23 is Card No.

Chicago, IL

