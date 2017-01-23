Keenan revels in Cubs' visit to White House
Cody Keenan went to his first Cubs game when he was 5 1/2 months old, tucked into a backpack on his father's back, so his allegiance to the team began at an early age. One week ago, he was in the East Room at the White House, listening to his boss, President Barack Obama, deliver what Keenan called his "dream speech" to salute the 2016 World Series champion Cubs.
