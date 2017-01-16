Joe Maddon's keyword for 2017 Cubs: 'Uncomfortable' Chicago hopes White House trip caps celebratory portion of the year. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jRPDg2 First baseman Anthony Rizzo says Monday's trip to the White House felt like the final act to the 2016 season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.