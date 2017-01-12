Jim Beam Parent Beam Suntory, Chicago...

Jim Beam Parent Beam Suntory, Chicago Cubs Ink Multi-Year Deal

Thursday

Beam Suntory, which recently moved its headquarters from suburban Deerfield to Chicago, will be the official spirits partner of the historic 2016 World Series champ Cubs and Wrigley Field starting this year. In addition to Jim Beam, Maker's Mark Bourbon, Effen Vodka and Hornitos Premium Tequila will have multi-element sponsorships.

Chicago, IL

