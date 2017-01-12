Jim Beam Parent Beam Suntory, Chicago Cubs Ink Multi-Year Deal
Beam Suntory, which recently moved its headquarters from suburban Deerfield to Chicago, will be the official spirits partner of the historic 2016 World Series champ Cubs and Wrigley Field starting this year. In addition to Jim Beam, Maker's Mark Bourbon, Effen Vodka and Hornitos Premium Tequila will have multi-element sponsorships.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MediaPost.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan 1
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec 27
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|chicago cubs @ cleveland indians
|Oct '16
|kickboxer2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC