Jake Buchanan reflects on being part of Chicago Cubs' title
GASTONIA – The story of pro baseball in 2016 was the streak-breaking and, to some people, curse-breaking World Series championship run of the Chicago Cubs. Former North Gaston High standout Jake Buchanan wasn't on the active roster during the Cubs' historic playoff run that netted them their first World Series championship title since 1908.
