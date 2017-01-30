'It's inspiring': Cubs' Contreras pays visit to Advocate Children's Hospital
Chicago Cubs player Willson Contreras visits with Daniel Rodriguez, 9, of Chicago's north side, and Daniel's mother Nyvia Crespo at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge on Jan. 12, as part of the Cubs Caravan, an annual community outreach tour. Chicago Cubs player Willson Contreras visits with Daniel Rodriguez, 9, of Chicago's north side, and Daniel's mother Nyvia Crespo at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge on Jan. 12, as part of the Cubs Caravan, an annual community outreach tour.
