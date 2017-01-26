Indians to Host 2019 MLB All-Star Game: Report
The Chicago Cubs have been looking to host the MLB All-Star Game in order to showcase the renovations being done to Wrigley Field, but it appears that they'll have to wait until at least 2020 to get a shot at the midsummer exhibition. According to the Associated Press, the Cleveland Indians have been awarded the 2019 All-Star Game, which will be played at Progressive Field.
