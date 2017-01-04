How Madison Bumgarner's power prowess might be changing one of baseball's unwritten rules
Last season, in one of Bumgarner's starts at Oakland, Bochy became the first manager since 1974 to intentionally scrap the designated hitter and let his pitcher take a turn in the lineup. But as ESPN's Sam Miller discovered , Bumgarner is bucking another interesting trend at the plate.
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan 1
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec 27
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|chicago cubs @ cleveland indians
|Oct '16
|kickboxer2
|1
