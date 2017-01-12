Hall of Famer Williams to join Cubs at White House event
Hall of Famer Billy Williams was to attend a breakfast on Monday to celebrate Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s holiday and listen to Ernest Gibson, who was to talk about his experiences with the civil rights movement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan 1
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec 27
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|chicago cubs @ cleveland indians
|Oct '16
|kickboxer2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC