Foreclosing Bartram

With the Cubs winning the 2016 World Series, there is a lot of talk in Chicago about the specters of the billy goat and the infamous Bartman finally being vanquished.1 With one final victory, on November 2, 2016, Chicago Cubs fans finally let out a sigh of relief and put their 108-year nightmare to rest.2 Cubs fans weren't alone in experiencing this relief though. That very week, lenders in Florida had the opportunity to celebrate a similar victory over their chief rival, those who default on their mortgages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.