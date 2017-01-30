Fauquier grad P.J. Mainville helps Cubs win 1st World Series in 108 years
A 1993 Fauquier High graduate, P.J. Mainville helped the Chicago Cubs win their first World Series championship since 1908 as their head athletic trainer.
