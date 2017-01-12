Fans to help present Chicago Cubs' ch...

Fans to help present Chicago Cubs' championship rings

22 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

The Chicago Cubs will unfurl their 2016 world-championship banner before the home opener on April 10 at Wrigley Field. During Saturday's Cubs convention, the team announced that 20 fans will present players with their rings during the pregame ceremony.

Chicago, IL

