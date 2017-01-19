Era of Doping Outrage Is Ending in Am...

Era of Doping Outrage Is Ending in America's Pastime

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

America's era of anger and outrage didn't begin with Donald Trump, the Tea Party, Barack Obama, the financial crisis or George W. Bush. You could say it began in 1998, as the St. Louis Cardinals' Mark McGwire and the Chicago Cubs' Sammy Sosa chased one of baseball's most hallowed records: the single-season home run total of 61. This week, the voting results released for the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2017 show that the sport is finally ready to move on from its steroid era outrage, providing hope that perhaps one day America will as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan 1 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec 27 Mr HuHU 2
News World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... Dec '16 Lisa J 1
News Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city... Nov '16 former democrat 1
Joe Buck Oct '16 Joe Buck 2
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
chicago cubs @ cleveland indians Oct '16 kickboxer2 1
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,824 • Total comments across all topics: 278,103,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC