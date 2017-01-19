Era of Doping Outrage Is Ending in America's Pastime
America's era of anger and outrage didn't begin with Donald Trump, the Tea Party, Barack Obama, the financial crisis or George W. Bush. You could say it began in 1998, as the St. Louis Cardinals' Mark McGwire and the Chicago Cubs' Sammy Sosa chased one of baseball's most hallowed records: the single-season home run total of 61. This week, the voting results released for the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2017 show that the sport is finally ready to move on from its steroid era outrage, providing hope that perhaps one day America will as well.
