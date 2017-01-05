Eloy Jimenez is Cubs' new top prospect in Baseball America rankings
Outfielder Eloy Jimenez has climbed his way to the title of Cubs' top prospect, according to rankings Baseball America released Thursday. Jimenez, 20, was the top international prospect when he signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan 1
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec 27
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|chicago cubs @ cleveland indians
|Oct '16
|kickboxer2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC