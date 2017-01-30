Did finding a lucky horseshoe help end days of Cubs coming close?
A crusty old horseshoe that once hung in the Wrigley Field caretaker's house occupied by Bobby Dorr and was unearthed during the renovation and photographed on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. A crusty old horseshoe that once hung in the Wrigley Field caretaker's house occupied by Bobby Dorr and was unearthed during the renovation and photographed on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan 1
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec 27
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|chicago cubs @ cleveland indians
|Oct '16
|kickboxer2
|1
