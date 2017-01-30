David Ross Accepts New TV Gig After Baseball Career
Former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross has gone on a yearlong retirement tour, hit a home run in Game 7 of the World Series, and danced on Saturday Night Live in the last year, and now he's adding yet another accomplishment to his eclectic resume. Starting soon, Ross will be joining ESPN as a baseball analyst, the network announced on Monday.
