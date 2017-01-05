Cubs shopping with audacious 6-man ro...

Cubs shopping with audacious 6-man rotation in mind :0

Whether they sign Tyson Ross or not - and the Cubs are perceived as one of four finalists for the righty - the defending champs intend at some point next season to use a six-man rotation as a way to lessen the burden on starters who pitched through October last year. The Cubs and Rangers are two main contenders for Ross, as Jeff Passan of Yahoo first reported , and the Nationals also are interested, according to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports .

