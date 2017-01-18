Cubs renew Kasper, Deshaies through 2019
Cubs play-by-play broadcaster Len Kasper and television analyst Jim Deshaies each received three-year contract extensions, the team announced Tuesday. The 2017 season will be their fifth year together.
