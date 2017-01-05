Cubs fans will love the name of the first baby born in Chicago this year

In Chicago, 2016 belonged to the Cubs , so it's no surprise that the city's first baby name of 2017 bears an homage to the team. Two months after the Cubs won their first World Series since 1908 , Ellen and Aaron Dalbey welcomed their baby - Wrigley Rose - to the world at 12:12 a.m. on New Year's Day.

