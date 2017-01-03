Cubs' Anthony Rizzo says parents OK a...

Cubs' Anthony Rizzo says parents OK after Ft. Lauderdale shooting

7 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Anthony Rizzo says that his parents - who were in the Fort Lauderdale airport during the shooting - are all right, and he's praying for the families affected by the tragedy. The Cubs first baseman tweeted on Friday afternoon: "Parents were traveling through FLL today during the shooting.

Chicago, IL

