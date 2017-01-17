Constable: After slow start in race relations, Cubs are catching up
There was a time when the concept of a black president was even more unbelievable than the idea of the Cubs winning the World Series. On Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President Barack Obama holds up a personalized Chicago Cubs baseball jersey during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House to honor the 2016 World Series Champion baseball team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan 1
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec 27
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|chicago cubs @ cleveland indians
|Oct '16
|kickboxer2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC