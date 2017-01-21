Chicago Cubs will be more visible in 2017 thanks to CSN streaming deal
Chicago Cubs ' fans who get Comcast SportsNet Chicago's channel in their cable package will be able to live-stream games in 2017, the company announced on Thursday . The new offering will be available without any new charges as an added value to participating providers of CSN and their subscribers.
