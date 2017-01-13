Chicago Cubs: Retired David Ross to join Cubs as special assistant
It didn't take long for former World Series champion and Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross to find a job post-retirement. News broke Friday from a press release from the Chicago Cubs that David Ross will indeed be joining the Cubs as special assistant to baseball operations.
