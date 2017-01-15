Chicago Cubs: Grandpa Rossy Isn't Going Anywhere
Don't worry Chicago Cubs fans, David Ross isn't leaving the Cubs after all! Well, kind of; Ross will be returning to the Cubs in a new role. This new role may not have the same on field results, but definitely utilizes Ross' leadership.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan 1
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec 27
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|chicago cubs @ cleveland indians
|Oct '16
|kickboxer2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC