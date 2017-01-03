Chicago Cubs: From lovable losers to World Series Champions
The Chicago Cubs and their fans aren't going to look to 2017 to "start over" or find a "new you". Both are very happy with where last season finished and hope to pick up from where they left off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cubbies Crib.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Sun
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec 27
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|chicago cubs @ cleveland indians
|Oct '16
|kickboxer2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC