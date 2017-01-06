Chicago Cubs' continued success large...

Chicago Cubs' continued success largely dependent on outfield defense in 2017

Perhaps the most underappreciated move the Chicago Cubs made prior to the start of the 2016 season was the re-signing of center fielder Dexter Fowler . While Fowler's enthusiasm and credibility as a leadoff hitter had been established in his first season with the North Siders in 2015, it was his marked improvement as a defensive centerfielder that helped spearhead a unit that ranked first in the big leagues in defensive runs saved and adjusted defense.

Chicago, IL

