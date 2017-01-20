Chicago Cubs: Can Kyle Hendricks repe...

Chicago Cubs: Can Kyle Hendricks repeat his performance in 2017?

Sunday Jan 29

Big things were expected of the young pitcher, and Kyle Hendricks has not let the Chicago Cubs down. After a breakout season in 2016, can Hendricks continue his success? It may not have come to a surprise to those in the Chicago Cubs front office, but many fans did not see it coming.

Chicago, IL

