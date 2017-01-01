Chicago Cubs: Bryant muscled his way to first N.L. MVP award
The Chicago Cubs have plenty of muscle on their roster, giving their skipper a power advantage. Two of those heavy hitters were National League MVP finalists with one claiming the title.
