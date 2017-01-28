Chicago Cubs: Anthony Rizzo declares ...

Chicago Cubs: Anthony Rizzo declares hot dogs to be a sandwhich

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cubbies Crib

For many, it can be a heated argument, but Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo has an answer for the question; is a hot dog a sandwich? At the Baltimore Orioles' O's Fan Fest, one fan asked Orioles pitcher Brad Brach the question that has been driving the internet crazy. Brach deferred by redirecting the curious fan over to the Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo instead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cubbies Crib.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan 1 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
News World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... Dec '16 Lisa J 1
News Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city... Nov '16 former democrat 1
Joe Buck Oct '16 Joe Buck 2
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
chicago cubs @ cleveland indians Oct '16 kickboxer2 1
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,931 • Total comments across all topics: 278,359,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC