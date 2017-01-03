Champs, trophy due at Cubs Convention

Fans will have a chance to salute manager Joe Maddon, National League Most Valuable Player Kris Bryant and the rest of the 2016 World Series champion Cubs plus take a photo of the Commissioner's Trophy at the 32nd annual This year's three-day fan fest will include autograph opportunities, panel discussions, enhanced activities, and convention fan favorites. There will be a designated trophy room where fans can take a photo with the World Series trophy.

