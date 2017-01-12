Cardinals intent on improving, not chasing champion Cubs
A month before spring training, the St. Louis Cardinals already have plenty of motivation - they're focused on returning to the playoffs, rather than trying to overtake the rival Chicago Cubs. In fact, Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak really wants to avoid any notion that the Cubs winning the World Series is the driving force behind the St. Louis push to improve after missing the postseason for the first time since 2010.
