Cardinals expect to be more aggressive this season
A year after St. Louis finished last in the National League in stolen bases, the Cardinals are putting an emphasis on becoming more athletic and aggressive on the base paths. The arrival of newly acquired outfielder Dexter Fowler is leading that push, though the rest of the Cardinals - including manager Mike Matheny - are on board, too.
