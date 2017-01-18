Best team on paper: Hint, it's not the Cubs?

The Dodgers have won the National League West for a franchise-record four consecutive years, and they managed to retain all three of their big free agents in Kenley Jansen , Justin Turner and Rich Hill this offseason. Toss in the fact that they can expect a lot more out of talented lefties Clayton Kershaw , Hill and Julio Urias , who combined to make just 42 starts for Los Angeles in 2016, and it shouldn't be all that surprising that they're favored to win the division for a fifth straight year in 2017.

