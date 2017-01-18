Best team on paper: Hint, it's not the Cubs?
The Dodgers have won the National League West for a franchise-record four consecutive years, and they managed to retain all three of their big free agents in Kenley Jansen , Justin Turner and Rich Hill this offseason. Toss in the fact that they can expect a lot more out of talented lefties Clayton Kershaw , Hill and Julio Urias , who combined to make just 42 starts for Los Angeles in 2016, and it shouldn't be all that surprising that they're favored to win the division for a fifth straight year in 2017.
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan 1
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec 27
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|chicago cubs @ cleveland indians
|Oct '16
|kickboxer2
|1
