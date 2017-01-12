baseballObama guidance, press schedule Jan. 16, 2017. Cubs, MLK Jr. Day - " Chicago Sun-Times
In the afternoon, the President will welcome the Chicago Cubs to the White House to honor the team and their 2016 World Series victory. This event in the East Room will be open to pre-credentialed media.
