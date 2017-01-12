baseballObama guidance, press schedul...

baseballObama guidance, press schedule Jan. 16, 2017. Cubs, MLK Jr. Day - " Chicago Sun-Times

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Sun-Times

In the afternoon, the President will welcome the Chicago Cubs to the White House to honor the team and their 2016 World Series victory. This event in the East Room will be open to pre-credentialed media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Sun-Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan 1 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec 27 Mr HuHU 2
News World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... Dec '16 Lisa J 1
News Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city... Nov '16 former democrat 1
Joe Buck Oct '16 Joe Buck 2
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
chicago cubs @ cleveland indians Oct '16 kickboxer2 1
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,330 • Total comments across all topics: 277,978,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC