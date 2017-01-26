Baez getting Chicago street named aft...

Baez getting Chicago street named after him

The Chicago City Council on Wednesday approved an ordinance presented by Alderman Roberto Maldonado of the 26th Ward to honor the Cubs' infielder by naming a street after him. Maldonado introduced an ordinance in November for the honorary street sign on the west side of West Luis Munoz Marin Drive.

Chicago, IL

