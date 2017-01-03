A's sign Rajai Davis to fill center-field needs
NOVEMBER 02: Rajai Davis #20 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning to tie the game 6-6 against the Chicago Cubs in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. less CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 02: Rajai Davis #20 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning to tie the game 6-6 against the Chicago Cubs in Game Seven of the 2016 ... more Rajai Davis , a former A's and Giants player who had one of the biggest moments of the 2016 World Series, is returning to Oakland.
