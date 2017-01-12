Arrieta, Harper, Machado, Britton get big-money deals
Chicago Cubs ace Jake Arrieta, Washington star Bryce Harper and Baltimore standouts Manny Machado and Zach Britton got big-money deals Friday as more than 100 major leaguers reached agreements for 2017 and left just 28 players on track for salary arbitration. After helping lead the Cubs to their first World Series title since 1908, Arrieta agreed to a one-year deal for $15,637,500.
